BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Iran 1-1 Portugal
Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal
A fantastic Ricardo Quaresma goal helps Portugal progress to the World Cup knockout stages after a draw with Iran in a game full of VAR controversy.
MATCH REPORT: Iran 1-1 Portugal
