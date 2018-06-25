BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Iran equalise against Portugal from VAR penalty
Iran equalise with controversial penalty
World Cup
Iran's Karim Ansarifard scores from the penalty spot after Cedric Soares is controversially adjudged to have handled the ball following a video review.
MATCH REPORT: Iran 1-1 Portugal
