BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Ricardo Quaresma curls Portugal into lead against Iran
'Sheer brilliance' - Quaresma curls Portugal into lead
- From the section World Cup
Ricardo Quaresma curls a brilliant outside-of-the-foot effort into the far top corner to give Portugal the lead against Iran in group B of the 2018 World Cup.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
