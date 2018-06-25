BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Essam El-Hadary becomes World Cup's oldest player
Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty
- From the section World Cup
Egypt's Essam El-Hadary marks becoming the World Cup's oldest ever player at 45 years and 161 days by saving a penalty.
MATCH REPORT: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired