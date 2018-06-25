Wigan Athletic: Alex Bruce & Gary Roberts sign new one-year deals

Gary Roberts scored one goal in 35 appearances for Wigan last season.

Wigan duo Alex Bruce and Gary Roberts have both signed one-year contract extensions with the Championship club.

Bruce, 33, who is the son of former Manchester United defender and current Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce, made 10 appearances for Wigan last term.

The defender joined the Latics from Hull City in August 2017.

Ex-Huddersfield attacking-midfielder Roberts, 34, featured 35 times for Wigan during their League One title-winning campaign last season.

Latics boss Paul Cook told the club website: "You know what you're going to get from lads like Alex and Gary and they're going to be really important to our squad with the demands we are going to face in the Championship."