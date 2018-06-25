Javier Pastore: Paris St-Germain midfielder arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move

Javier Pastore
Javier Pastore joined Paris St-Germain in 2011

Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has arrived in Italy to complete a move to Roma.

The 29-year-old, a reported target for West Ham, was pictured by the club arriving into Rome's Ciampino Airport.

PSG need to sell 60m euros (£52.9m) worth of players by the end of June to comply with financial fair play rules.

Argentina international Pastore joined PSG in 2011 for a reported £37m and has won the domestic treble on three occasions.

Roma completed the signing of winger Justin Kluivert from Ajax on Friday, while former Newcastle left-back Davide Santon had his medical at the club earlier on Monday.

