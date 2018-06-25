Joe Bunney: Blackpool sign Northampton Town left-back on season-long loan

Joe Bunney made over 140 appearances for Rochdale before moving to Northampton in January

Blackpool have signed Northampton left-back Joe Bunney on a season-long loan.

Northampton paid Rochdale an undisclosed fee for Bunney in January and the 24-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields.

He played 12 times for the Cobblers but was unable to help them stave off relegation to League Two.

"Joe has good experience at this level, is great going forward and also has good delivery from set-plays," Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer said.

Bunney is the seventh new face to join the Blackpool squad since the end of last season.

