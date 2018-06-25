Wayne Rooney: Everton striker on verge of DC United move

Wayne Rooney rejoined Everton from Manchester United on a two-year deal in July 2017

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is on the verge of completing his move to Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

Manchester United and England's record goalscorer agreed a deal in principle last month but was undecided about leaving Everton halfway through his two-year contract.

However, the 32-year-old is expected be in the United States later this week to complete the transfer.

"Talks are progressing," said Ian Monk, a spokesman for Rooney.

Rooney cannot sign for DC United until the US mid-season transfer window opens on 10 July.

Provided there are no unexpected developments, he will make his debut on 14 July, the day before the World Cup final, when DC United open their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field stadium against Vancouver.

Rooney will leave the Premier League as its second highest goalscorer with 208 goals, bettered only by Alan Shearer (260).

He has won five league titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.