Max Gradel: Bournemouth winger joins French club Toulouse
Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has joined French club Toulouse for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international spent last season on loan with the Ligue 1 side, scoring 10 goals.
Gradel joined the Cherries in August 2015 from St Etienne, having also spent the 2007-08 season on the south coast during a loan spell from Leicester.
Across the two spells with Bournemouth he scored 12 goals in 65 appearances.
