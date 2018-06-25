Max Gradel: Bournemouth winger joins French club Toulouse

From the section

Max Gradel joined Bournemouth in 2015 as the club made their Premier League debut

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has joined French club Toulouse for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international spent last season on loan with the Ligue 1 side, scoring 10 goals.

Gradel joined the Cherries in August 2015 from St Etienne, having also spent the 2007-08 season on the south coast during a loan spell from Leicester.

Across the two spells with Bournemouth he scored 12 goals in 65 appearances.

