Abu Ogogo: Shrewsbury Town captain to leave after rejecting new deal

Abu Ogogo missed the final two months of the season, first through suspension, then injury

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abu Ogogo is to leave the League One club after rejecting the offer of a new deal.

The 28-year-old captain signed a two-year deal when he joined from Dagenham & Redbridge in 2015 and made enough appearances to trigger a further year.

Ogogo endured a frustrating end to the season, missing out on both of Town's two Wembley finals with a knee injury.

Manager John Askey is confident the last of the club's out-of-contract players, Alex Rodman, will sign.

The beaten League One play-off finalists have now lost three of the players to whom they offered new terms.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray joined Portsmouth, while Junior Brown moved to Coventry City.