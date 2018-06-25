BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Mohammed Salah's smart finish gives Egypt lead
Salah opens scoring for Egypt with smart finish
- From the section World Cup
Egypt's Mohammed Salah opens the scoring with a lobbed finish before Saudi Arabia fight back to win 2-1 in the final round of Group A fixtures at the 2018 World Cup.
