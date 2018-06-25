BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt highlights
Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the World Cup but Egypt end their campaign pointless after defeat by Saudi Arabia in group A.
MATCH REPORT: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
