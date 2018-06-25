BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Luis Suarez gives Uruguay lead against Russia
Suarez free-kick gives Uruguay early lead
Luis Suarez tucks in a low free-kick to give Uruguay an early lead in a 3-0 victory over hosts Russia in the final round of Group A fixtures at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Uruguay 3-0 Russia
