BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Spain 2-2 Morocco highlights
Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco
- From the section World Cup
Iago Aspas scores a stoppage-time equaliser - with the aid of VAR - as Spain scrape an unconvincing draw with Morocco to top Group B and secure a World Cup last-16 tie against hosts Russia.
MATCH REPORT: Spain 2-2 Morocco
