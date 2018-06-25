Femi Ilesanmi: Boreham Wood re-sign Dover left-back

Femi Ilesanmi scored two goals in 45 appearances for Dover last term

Boreham Wood have re-signed left-back Femi Ilesanmi from fellow National League club Dover Athletic

Ilesanmi, 27, played 45 games for Wood during the 2016-17 season before joining Dover in July 2017.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge and York City defender told the club website: "It is good to be back at Meadow Park.

"I have got some good memories there and hopefully this time around, we can have some even better memories."

