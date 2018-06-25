Andrew Davies: Hartlepool sign Ross County centre-back
National League club Hartlepool United have signed former Middlesbrough and Stoke City centre-back Andrew Davies from Scottish side Ross County.
Davies, 33, had spent the last three seasons with County scoring five goals in 103 appearances.
The former England Under-21 defender has played in the Premier League for both Stoke and Middleborough - and was part of Boro's 2005-06 UEFA Cup run.
Details of Davies' contract have not been disclosed.
