Andrew Davies: Hartlepool sign Ross County centre-back

Andrew Davies lifting the Scottish League cup
Davies (centre) captained Ross County to victory in the 2015-16 Scottish League Cup

National League club Hartlepool United have signed former Middlesbrough and Stoke City centre-back Andrew Davies from Scottish side Ross County.

Davies, 33, had spent the last three seasons with County scoring five goals in 103 appearances.

The former England Under-21 defender has played in the Premier League for both Stoke and Middleborough - and was part of Boro's 2005-06 UEFA Cup run.

Details of Davies' contract have not been disclosed.

