Grant Smith: Lincoln sign Boreham Wood goalkeeper

Grant Smith playing for England C
Grant Smith made his debut for England C against Slovakia in the International Challenge Trophy final last November.

Lincoln City have signed England non-league goalkeeper Grant Smith from Boreham Wood on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old was an ever present for Wood for the last two seasons.

He kept 18 clean sheets in 2017-18 and played in last month's National League play-off final against Tranmere.

Imps boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "He has a fantastic attitude and has a real desire to improve and he's going to make it a really good fight for the number one spot."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired