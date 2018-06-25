Former St Mirren defender Stelios Demetriou signs deal with Ross County

Stelios Demetriou in action for St Mirren
Stelios Demetriou spent 18 months at St Mirren

Former St Mirren defender Stelios Demetriou has signed a contract with Ross County.

The Cypriot international helped Saints win promotion to the Premiership last season before being released.

"We are delighted to have signed Stelios," co-manager Stuart Kettlewell told the Ross County website.

"Steven [Ferguson] and I believe he will play a big part in the coming season largely due to his ability to play in a number of positions."

Demetriou, 27, spent 18 months at the Paisley side, and becomes County's fourth signing of the summer as they rebuild following relegation to the Championship.

He joins defenders Callum Morris and Keith Watson, and former Livingston midfielder Josh Mullin.

