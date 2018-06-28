BBC Sport - World Cup 1990: David Platt scores the winner as England beat Belgium 1-0

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

BBC Sport looks back to the 1990 World Cup when England beat Belgium 1-0 thanks to an extra-time winner from David Platt in Bologna.

