BBC Sport - World Cup 1990: David Platt scores the winner as England beat Belgium 1-0
The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport looks back to the 1990 World Cup when England beat Belgium 1-0 thanks to an extra-time winner from David Platt in Bologna.
