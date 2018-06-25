Kenny Miller: Livingston hope to announce new player-manager

Kenny Miller is expected to take his first steps in management with Livingston

Livingston hope to announce former Rangers striker Kenny Miller as their new player-manager within the next 48 hours, BBC Scotland has learned.

Miller, 38, will meet the West Lothian club's board on Monday to finalise the deal, with a two-year contract on the table.

He left Rangers after his contract came to an end this summer.

David Hopkin, 47, left Livi after guiding them to the Premiership via the play-offs.

They beat Partick Thistle in the play-off final and will start season 2018-19 with League Cup first-round group matches against Airdrieonians, Hamilton Academical, Annan Athletic and Berwick Rangers in July.

Livingston's opening Premiership fixture will be against champions Celtic, where Miller spent one season as a player, on 4 August.

The striker has made more than 700 club appearances across spells in Scotland, England, Wales, Turkey and Canada and won 69 Scotland caps, scoring 18 international goals.

Another former Scotland player, Gary Holt, has also been linked with the Livi vacancy, having previously been in charge of Falkirk.