Robert Tesche: Birmingham City midfielder to join Vfl Bochum
-
- From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City midfielder Robert Tesche will join Bundesliga 2 side Vfl Bochum on a free transfer on 1 July.
Tesche, 31, spent last season on loan at Bochum, scoring once in 18 games.
The Championship club say Tesche's contract will be terminated by mutual consent on 1 July despite it having a year left to run.
The midfielder had initially joined Blues from Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2015-16 season, before signing permanently in June 2016.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.