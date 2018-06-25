Robert Tesche: Birmingham City midfielder to join Vfl Bochum

Robert Tesche playing for Birmingham City
Tesche (right) made a total of 39 appearances for Birmingham City, scoring three times.

Birmingham City midfielder Robert Tesche will join Bundesliga 2 side Vfl Bochum on a free transfer on 1 July.

Tesche, 31, spent last season on loan at Bochum, scoring once in 18 games.

The Championship club say Tesche's contract will be terminated by mutual consent on 1 July despite it having a year left to run.

The midfielder had initially joined Blues from Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2015-16 season, before signing permanently in June 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired