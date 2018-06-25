Robert Tesche: Birmingham City midfielder to join Vfl Bochum

From the section

Tesche (right) made a total of 39 appearances for Birmingham City, scoring three times.

Birmingham City midfielder Robert Tesche will join Bundesliga 2 side Vfl Bochum on a free transfer on 1 July.

Tesche, 31, spent last season on loan at Bochum, scoring once in 18 games.

The Championship club say Tesche's contract will be terminated by mutual consent on 1 July despite it having a year left to run.

The midfielder had initially joined Blues from Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2015-16 season, before signing permanently in June 2016.

