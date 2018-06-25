Aberdeen: George Yule leaves executive vice-chairman role following 'major surgery'

George Yule said leaving his role had "not been an easy decision"

Aberdeen have announced that George Yule is leaving the role of executive vice-chairman at Pittodrie.

Yule, whose background is in oil and gas, initially joined the club's board in 2012.

He explained he was "heading towards full recovery" following "a prostate cancer scare" and "major surgery".

"The absence gave me an opportunity to re-evaluate my priorities and I decided that my own health and family must come first in future," Yule said.

"As a life-long Dons fan, it's not been an easy decision to make and I will certainly miss mixing and working with footballers, business colleagues and our passionate supporters on a daily basis.

"It's been an honour and a pleasure to serve the club and I have no doubt that AFC is in a strong position across all areas of the club, with plans now well under way for the new training facilities, a very strong and committed football management and back room staff, and a hard-working group of good people across all departments."

Premiership runners-up Aberdeen's request for planning permission to build a new stadium and training complex at Kingsford, near Westhill was granted in April.

And Dons chairman Stewart Milne said Yule had been "a key member of the project team".

"George very much appreciates the scale of the task that lies ahead for the club, not only in delivering the community and training facilities, as well as the new stadium, but also in substantially growing the club so that it can retain its position at the top of Scottish football and continue to make its mark in Europe," Milne added.

"I have enjoyed working with George, and personally appreciate all that he has contributed to the club's progress over his time with us, we are indebted to him, and wish him all the best for the future.

"He may be leaving his current role, but we are comforted in the knowledge that he will continue to play a role both as a fan and an ambassador of the club."