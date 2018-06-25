Mark Byrne: Gillingham midfielder signs new two-year deal

Mark Byrne
Mark Byrne started his career with Nottingham Forest

Gillingham midfielder Mark Byrne has signed a new two-year deal.

The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals in 73 league appearances for the Gills since joining from Newport County in June 2016.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted to be staying; I had a great season last year and I'm now looking to build on that.

"I have a great relationship with the supporters and I now can't wait to get going ahead of the new campaign."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired