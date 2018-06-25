World Cup 2018: England win over Panama draws peak 82.9% TV share and 2.8m streams
England's record-breaking 6-1 victory over Panama at the World Cup on Sunday drew an 82.9% peak share of the television audience to BBC One.
The match attracted a peak television audience of 14.1m people as England secured a place in the last 16 with their biggest win at a World Cup.
There were 2.8m requests (3.05m with on-demand) to stream the match on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
England's final group game is against Belgium on Thursday at 19:00 BST.
