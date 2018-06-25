World Cup 2018: England win over Panama draws peak 82.9% TV share and 2.8m streams

Media playback is not supported on this device

World Cup 2018: England 6-1 Panama highlights
2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC
Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July
Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

England's record-breaking 6-1 victory over Panama at the World Cup on Sunday drew an 82.9% peak share of the television audience to BBC One.

The match attracted a peak television audience of 14.1m people as England secured a place in the last 16 with their biggest win at a World Cup.

There were 2.8m requests (3.05m with on-demand) to stream the match on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England's final group game is against Belgium on Thursday at 19:00 BST.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired