BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, James inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan
World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, James inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from a goal-packed day 11 of the 2018 World Cup, including England's impressive 6-1 win over Panama, Colombia's sparkling return to form and an entertaining 2-2 draw between Senegal and Japan.
Available to UK users only.
