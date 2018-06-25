BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Zabivaka the mascot takes on the footballers in a World Cup dance off

Mascot Zabivaka takes on Lingard & Alli in World Cup dance off

World Cup mascot Zabivaka, a Wolf whose name translates as The Goalscorer, shows that he is no slouch on the dancefloor as he rises to the challenge of replicating some famous football dance celebrations for BBC Sport.

