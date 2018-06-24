Norwich City's Mason Bloomfield joins Hamilton Academical on loan

Mason Bloomfield has joined Norwich City from Daganham & Redbridge

Mason Bloomfield has joined Hamilton Academical on loan and says Norwich City team-mate Carlton Morris' experience there sold him on the move.

Morris went on to be a regular for Shrewsbury Town last season as they finished third in League One.

And fellow striker Bloomfield, a year younger at 21, hopes it can be a similar stepping stone.

"I know Carlton was here before from Norwich, went on to do good things and went back a better player," he said.

"I want to do the same and help push this club up the league.

"When I had the opportunity to come up here, I jumped at it. It's a great club to be at and a great league to play in."

Bloomfield has joined Norwich from Dagenham & Redbridge, his three goals in 26 appearances last season helping the Daggers to an 11th-place finish in the National League side.

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews also had a spell on loan at Hamilton from Norwich and manager Canning hopes the link with the English Championship club will prove successful again.

"We've used the loan market to good effect in the past with Remi and Carlton in particular," he told the Hamilton website.

Carlton Morris (left) scored eight goals in 33 Hamilton appearances

"Mason is a great addition to our forward line; he's 6 foot 3, he's mobile and he's got a real desire to come here and score goals."

Bloomfield becomes Hamilton's fourth signing of the summer as they look to improve on last season's 10th-place finish, with defenders Alex Garcia, Ziggy Gordon and Alex Penny all joining.

Penny was a product of the Jamie Vardy V9 academy and has paid tribute to the England striker for helping him clinch a two-year deal at the Superseal Stadium.

The academy is designed to spot non-league talent and help them land a professional contract.

"It was massively beneficial for me because you were around 42 other players," Penny said. "You might play against them, you might hate one another, but you learn, you learn about yourself.

"It was a professional environment as well because it was the Etihad campus, which obviously was magnificent, and you're put in that environment where you've got the opportunity to be like a pro and train like a pro.

"So I'm always going to be thankful to Jamie and the backroom staff for it."