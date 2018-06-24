BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Radamel Falcao bags Colombia's second goal to put them 2-0 up against Pola
Watch: Falcao scores his first World Cup goal & ends Poland hopes
- From the section World Cup
Radamel Falcao scores his first goal at a World Cup as Colombia end Poland's World Cup hopes with a 3-0 win in Group H.
