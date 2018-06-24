BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Japan substitute Keisuke Honda bags equaliser against Senegal

Super-sub Honda levels for Japan

Watch as Japan football legend Keisuke Honda scores an equaliser to level the score at 2-2 in their Group H match with Senegal.

