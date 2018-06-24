BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Wague smashes home his first international goal to give Senegal the lead
Wague smashes home to give Senegal lead
- From the section World Cup
Watch as Moussa Wague smashes home his first international goal to give Senegal a 2-1 lead over Japan in their Group H match at the 2018 World Cup.
