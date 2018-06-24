BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Takashi Inui equalises for Japan against Senegal in Group H
Japan's Inui cancels out Mane's opener
- From the section World Cup
Watch as Japan's Takashi Inui cancels out Sadio Mane's goal to level the score at 1-1 in their Group H match against Senegal.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
