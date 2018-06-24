BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Sadio Mane scores to give Senegal 1-0 lead over Japan
Mane grabs opener for Senegal
- From the section World Cup
Watch as Sadio Mane capitalises on poor Japanese defending to put Senegal 1-0 up against Japan in their Group H match at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: You'd think that was the winner - Panama score first World Cup goal
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired