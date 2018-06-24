SWPL: Three players sent off off for Celtic as Hibs earn late win

Abi Harrison scored twice as Hibs beat Celtic 4-2

Hibernian scored three times in the final eight minutes as Celtic had three players sent off in a thrilling game at Ainslie Park.

Celtic, beaten 9-0 by Hibs in the SWPL Cup final last month, led 2-1 going into the closing stages in head coach David Haley's final match in charge.

But Hibs roared back to take the three points and keep up their unbeaten record this season.

Title rivals Glasgow City beat Forfar 6-1 to go into the summer break top.

Two penalties gave Stirling University a 2-0 win over Spartans, while Rangers moved into fourth place in the table with a 3-0 win over Hamilton Academical, who had knocked them out of the Scottish Cup last weekend.

The season now goes into a five-week summer break, with Glasgow leading the table by three points, although Hibs have a game in hand away to Hamilton.

Emotional

It was always going to be an emotional game for Celtic. Haley will now step away from first-team affairs to look after the women's academy, while the scars from the 9-0 drubbing are still raw.

That day, Hibs started the rout in seven minutes. This time, eight minutes in and Cheryl McCulloch steered the ball home at the back post to put the visitors in front.

The hosts were not initially fazed. Abi Harrison had a shot smothered before Lisa Robertson thumped one from distance off the post.

But then it was 2-0. Keeva Keenan's long throw found Ruesha Littlejohn, who chipped goalkeeper Jenna Fife.

Celtic's battered pride was in evidence. They crashed into challenges, took the bookings and went again.

They had met Hibs' flowing football with physicality and Grant Scott's side were rattled.

However, Hibs always carry a threat. Harrison darted across the box but could not add the finish.

Jamie-Lee Napier, though, made no mistake when she reached a long ball on the left-hand side and halved the deficit before the break with a calm finish.

The match was David Haley's (centre) last game in charge of Celtic

As expected, Hibs surged forward in the second half, but they were panicked. Throw-ins taken too quickly, passes had too much power, free-kicks conceded.

Celtic were defending everything and, when they didn't, goalkeeper Keira Gibson was there to block - including a point-blank save from Harrison after Emma Brownlie's free-kick was parried.

Just as it looked like Celtic were edging towards giving Haley the perfect send off, the tables turned in an astonishing finale.

Celtic's Natalie Ross went down injured, with Gibson hitting the ball out for treatment. Hibs elected to keep possession from the restart and throw it into the box, winning a corner. A scramble in the box ended with Harrison blasting in the equaliser.

As players fought for the ball, Celtic's Colette Cavanagh and McCulloch both received second yellow cards.

Haley remonstrated on the touchline as his side were reduced to nine, later accusing referee Morag Pirie of "losing the plot".

Now it was Hibs' game to win. Robertson released Harrison down the left, she cut inside and fired a shot that took a slight deflection off the defender to take it past Gibson.

Still the drama was not over. An exhausted Celtic conceded a penalty, which Siobhan Hunter smashed home.

And, before the game was out, Georgie Rafferty tussled with Hibs' Shannon McGregor. As the referee called Rafferty over to speak to her, she inexplicably kicked McGregor on the way, earning a straight red card.

Post-match reaction

Hibernian head coach Grant Scott: "The sendings off spoiled it, changed it. But I didn't feel we deserved to lose the game. It's unfortunate for Celtic because I thought they played really well.

"We spoke at half-time and said it's not often this team is facing a deficit, so it was about the characters in the team stepping up."

Celtic head coach David Haley: "You can't ask any more than that. They've given everything.

"We knew we were going to be under pressure. It was waves of attacks in the second half, but we dealt with a lot of it. It's just unfortunate the way we've lost the goals. It looks like they've ran away with it at the end which anyone watching the game can see wasn't the case."

Results

SWPL 1

Hibernian 4-2 Celtic

Forfar Farmington 1-6 Glasgow City

Stirling University 2-0 Spartans

Rangers 3-0 Hamilton Academical

Jo Love and Kirsty Howat celebrate during Glasgow City's 6-1 win over Forfar Farmington

Rebecca Galbraith strokes home a first half penalty as Stirling University beat Spartans 2-0

SWPL 2

Aberdeen 1-3 Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale

Central Girls 1-4 Hearts

Kilmarnock 2-3 St Johnstone

Motherwell 7-0 Glasgow Girls