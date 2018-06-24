World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Panama
-
- From the section Football
|2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC
|Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July
|Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England recorded their biggest World Cup victory by thrashing Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod.
John Stones also got two goals and Jesse Lingard added a beauty but who else impressed?
This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.
Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6
Bit like England's opening game against Tunisia - no chance with the goal but real confidence with the ball at his feet.
Your rating: 6.57
Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8
Emerging as one of England's World Cup stars. Top class again and deadly set-piece delivery.
Your rating: 7.83
Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6
Still growing into an unaccustomed position but is a huge asset for England's back-line with his pace.
Your rating: 6.89
John Stones (centre-back) 8
Untroubled at the back but has now emerged as a huge threat in attack in both games. Two headed goals and an increasing force in the opposition box.
Your rating: 8.29
Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7
No serious work to do in defence but such a powerful presence at set-pieces.
Your rating: 6.89
Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6
Showed good attacking threat but will have greater defensive tests to come.
Your rating: 6.32
Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 7
Worked as hard as ever and once again not far off scoring.
Your rating: 7.15
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (attacking midfield) 7
Cruised through the game. Sound in possession and unruffled at this level.
Your rating: 6.89
Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 8
Game-changing talent with a golden touch. Brilliant strike for England's third.
Your rating: 8.48
Raheem Sterling (forward) 7
Huge endeavour without much luck in front of goal - helped create Lingard's stunner, almost scored himself with a header and justified selection.
Your rating: 5.3
Harry Kane (forward) 9
England's captain is the most important figure in the team. Goalscorer, leader - and happily a lucky leader with his hat-trick goal.
Your rating: 8.63
Substitutes
Jamie Vardy (for Harry Kane 63 mins): Busy but England lost some momentum when he came on - 6.
Fabien Delph (for Jesse Lingard 63 mins): Same as Vardy - 6.
Danny Rose (for Kieran Trippier 70 mins): Had little or nothing to do - 5.
England v Panama - how did you rate the players?
Player of the match
KaneHarry Kane
England
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
8.63
- Squad number7Player nameLingardAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number12Player nameTrippierAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number8Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number21Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number11Player nameVardyAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number3Player nameRoseAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number17Player nameDelphAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number10Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.30
Panama
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameBaloyAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number16Player nameArroyoAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number19Player nameAvilaAverage rating
3.14
- Squad number21Player nameJL RodriguezAverage rating
2.96
- Squad number8Player nameBárcenasAverage rating
2.76
- Squad number1Player namePenedoAverage rating
2.72
- Squad number7Player namePérezAverage rating
2.53
- Squad number2Player nameMurilloAverage rating
2.48
- Squad number11Player nameCooperAverage rating
2.44
- Squad number15Player nameDavisAverage rating
2.41
- Squad number6Player nameGómezAverage rating
2.35
- Squad number20Player nameGodoyAverage rating
2.33
- Squad number4Player nameEscobarAverage rating
2.32
- Squad number5Player nameR TorresAverage rating
2.25