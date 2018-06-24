World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Panama

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

England team
"This way, Ruben..."
2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC
Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July
Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England recorded their biggest World Cup victory by thrashing Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod.

John Stones also got two goals and Jesse Lingard added a beauty but who else impressed?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

Bit like England's opening game against Tunisia - no chance with the goal but real confidence with the ball at his feet.

Your rating: 6.57

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8

Emerging as one of England's World Cup stars. Top class again and deadly set-piece delivery.

Your rating: 7.83

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6

Still growing into an unaccustomed position but is a huge asset for England's back-line with his pace.

Your rating: 6.89

John Stones (centre-back) 8

Media playback is not supported on this device

World Cup 2018: John Stones puts England 1-0 up against Panama

Untroubled at the back but has now emerged as a huge threat in attack in both games. Two headed goals and an increasing force in the opposition box.

Your rating: 8.29

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7

No serious work to do in defence but such a powerful presence at set-pieces.

Your rating: 6.89

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

Showed good attacking threat but will have greater defensive tests to come.

Your rating: 6.32

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 7

Worked as hard as ever and once again not far off scoring.

Your rating: 7.15

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (attacking midfield) 7

Cruised through the game. Sound in possession and unruffled at this level.

Your rating: 6.89

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 8

Media playback is not supported on this device

World Cup 2018: Jesse Lingard scores a spectacular third goal for England

Game-changing talent with a golden touch. Brilliant strike for England's third.

Your rating: 8.48

Raheem Sterling (forward) 7

Huge endeavour without much luck in front of goal - helped create Lingard's stunner, almost scored himself with a header and justified selection.

Your rating: 5.3

Harry Kane (forward) 9

Media playback is not supported on this device

World Cup 2018: England in dreamland as Kane puts England 5-0 up before half-time

England's captain is the most important figure in the team. Goalscorer, leader - and happily a lucky leader with his hat-trick goal.

Your rating: 8.63

Substitutes

Jamie Vardy (for Harry Kane 63 mins): Busy but England lost some momentum when he came on - 6.

Fabien Delph (for Jesse Lingard 63 mins): Same as Vardy - 6.

Danny Rose (for Kieran Trippier 70 mins): Had little or nothing to do - 5.

England v Panama - how did you rate the players?

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 8.63

England

  1. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    8.63

  2. Squad number7Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    8.48

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    8.29

  4. Squad number12Player nameTrippier
    Average rating

    7.83

  5. Squad number8Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.89

  7. Squad number21Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.89

  9. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.32

  11. Squad number11Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.51

  12. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    5.39

  13. Squad number17Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    5.34

  14. Squad number10Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.30

Panama

  1. Squad number23Player nameBaloy
    Average rating

    4.73

  2. Squad number16Player nameArroyo
    Average rating

    3.19

  3. Squad number19Player nameAvila
    Average rating

    3.14

  4. Squad number21Player nameJL Rodriguez
    Average rating

    2.96

  5. Squad number8Player nameBárcenas
    Average rating

    2.76

  6. Squad number1Player namePenedo
    Average rating

    2.72

  7. Squad number7Player namePérez
    Average rating

    2.53

  8. Squad number2Player nameMurillo
    Average rating

    2.48

  9. Squad number11Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    2.44

  10. Squad number15Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    2.41

  11. Squad number6Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    2.35

  12. Squad number20Player nameGodoy
    Average rating

    2.33

  13. Squad number4Player nameEscobar
    Average rating

    2.32

  14. Squad number5Player nameR Torres
    Average rating

    2.25

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired