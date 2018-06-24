BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Panama celebrate pulling a goal back against England
You'd think that was the winner - Panama score first World Cup goal
- From the section World Cup
Watch as Panama score their first ever World Cup goal in the 6-1 defeat by England.
WATCH MORE: Second penalty for Kane puts England 5-0 up
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired