World Cup 2018: Stanislav Cherchesov says Russia's running statistics are due to being hosts

After Russia beat Egypt, Stanislav Cherchesov has a win rate of 31.82% as coach

Coach Stanislav Cherchesov says being World Cup hosts has inspired Russia to run further than any other nation.

Russia are the lowest-ever ranked host nation but after two games they have covered more ground and completed more sprints than anyone else.

Cherchesov said much of that was down to having the twin "motivations" of playing at a World Cup and being hosts.

"Here are the A, B, Cs of why we are doing something better than other teams here, for the time being," he said.

"There is motivation to perform at the World Cup with the public's support."

When a Russian journalist asked Cherchesov about the running statistics, he added that his players showed high fitness levels at last summer's Confederations Cup and are now even stronger, and that there is more to the team than running.

Some have raised questions about the statistics given Russian sport's recent record of endemic doping.

Russia's deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko stepped down from his role as chief organiser for the World Cup after being banned from the Olympics for life having been accused of running a huge "state-directed" doping programme.

However, when asked by a British journalist how many times his players have been drug-tested Cherchesov refused to answer, saying he was there to talk about the match and that he was a coach, not a doctor.