BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Kane seals his hat-trick to put England 6-0 up
You know it's your day when this goes in - Kane's hat-trick goal
- From the section World Cup
Watch as Harry Kane completes his hat-trick with a lucky deflection to put England 6-0 up in their Group G tie with Panama at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Stones heads home to give England flying start
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired