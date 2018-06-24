BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England in dreamland as Kane puts England 5-0 up before half-time
Second penalty for Kane puts England 5-0 up
- From the section World Cup
Watch as skipper Harry Kane scores his second penalty of the game to put England 5-0 up in their Group G tie with Panama at the 2018 World Cup.
