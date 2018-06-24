BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: John Stones bags his second of the game to put England 4-0 up
Second for Stones makes it four for England
- From the section World Cup
Watch as John Stones scores his second goal of the game to put England 4-0 up against Panama in their Group G tie at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: South Korea 1-2 Mexico
Available to UK users only.
