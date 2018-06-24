BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Jesse Lingard scores a spectacular third goal for England

Watch: Lingard scores spectacular third for England

Watch as Jesse Lingard scores a "beautiful" long range for goal for England to put them 3-0 up in their Group G tie with Panama at the 2018 World Cup.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Available to UK users only.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

Watch: Lingard scores spectacular third for England

Video

Second penalty for Kane puts England 5-0 up

Video

Second for Stones makes it four for England

Video

Emphatic Kane penalty puts England 2-0 up

Video

Stones heads home to give England flying start

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Kroos rescues Germany, Mexico fiesta & Belgium's goal fest

Video

Watch Kroos' dramatic 95th-minute winner

Video

On My Head - pundits face off in guess the footballer game

Video

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Sweden

Video

Highlights: South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Video

Hernandez scores decisive goal for Mexico

Video

Highlights: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Video

Is this the miss of the World Cup so far?

Video

Hazard scores 'fantastic' fourth for Belgium

Video

Martinez confirms he'll rest players for England game

Video

Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia

Video

World Cup Catch Up: Neymar's rollercoaster & magic Musa

Video

Watch: Shaqiri's last-gasp goal seals Swiss victory

Video

Brazilian commentator goes wild for late goals

Video

World Cup Gossip: Surprise package & best defender so far?

Video

'That's outrageous!' How was that not a penalty?

Video

Why it was all about Neymar for Brazil

Video

Watch: Musa scores exquisite goal for Nigeria

Video

Highlights: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

Video

What? No penalty? Neymar denied by VAR review

Video

Highlights: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Video

Players' friendly relationship with press is false - Murphy

Video

Watch: Coutinho's stoppage-time winner saves Brazil

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired