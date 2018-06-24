BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Kane scores to give England 2-0 lead against Panama
Emphatic Kane penalty puts England 2-0 up
Watch as Harry Kane makes it 2-0 from the spot after Jesse Lingard is fouled during England's Group G match against Panama at the 2018 World Cup.
