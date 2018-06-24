BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: John Stones puts England 1-0 up against Panama
Stones heads home to give England flying start
- From the section World Cup
Watch John Stones head England in front in the eighth minute against Panama in their Group G match at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Watch Kroos' dramatic 95th-minute winner for Germany.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
