BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Poland 0-3 Colombia highlights
Highlights: Poland 0-3 Colombia
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights of Colombia's convincing 3-0 win which sends Poland out of the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Poland 0-3 Colombia
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England 6-1 Panama
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired