BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Japan 2-2 Senegal highlights
Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights of Japan's thrilling 2-2 draw with Senegal in Group H at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Japan 2-2 Senegal
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
