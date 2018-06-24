BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England 6-1 Panama highlights
Highlights: England 6-1 Panama
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights of England's record-breaking 6-1 win over Panama in their Group G match at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: England 6-1 Panama
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Germany 2-1 Sweden
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired