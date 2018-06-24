World Cup 2018: Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz defended by team-mates after racial abuse

Jimmy Durmaz, who fouled Timo Werner, was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who had emigrated from Turkey

Sweden players have defended team-mate Jimmy Durmaz after he received racial abuse after their dramatic World Cup defeat by Germany.

The Toulouse winger, 29, came on after 74 minutes before giving away the late free-kick from which Toni Kroos gave the holders a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Almost immediately threats began to appear on Durmaz's Instagram account.

"It was unlucky," said Sweden striker John Guidetti. "It's completely idiotic to subject him to hate for that."

Durmaz, who was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who had emigrated from Turkey, played down the abuse.

"It's nothing I'm bothered about," he said. "I'm here proud and representing my country."

A draw would have left Germany on the brink of an early exit, but they are now level on points with Sweden heading into their final Group F match against South Korea on Wednesday.

Sweden, who face group leaders Mexico in their third game, were angered by the way Germany's officials celebrated.

"Some of them celebrated in a disrespectful way," said Sweden substitute Pontus Jansson. "There was a lot of feelings. We had just let in a goal and lost the game, so it was pretty sour.

"Maybe there was unnecessary anger, but they apologised afterwards so it's just a case of accepting it.

"Obviously we're angry and sad but we need to reload and do it in the next game."