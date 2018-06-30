World Cup 2018: Croatia v Denmark

Croatia have not won a knock-out game at a major tournament since beating Germany 3-0 in the quarter-finals of France '98

TEAM NEWS

Croatia made nine changes for their last game and will recall most if not all of the players rested against Iceland.

Ivan Rakitic, Dejan Lovren and Mario Mandzukic will be amongst the names returning to the starting line-up.

Denmark's assistant coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says that William Kvist could feature in Sunday's game.

The midfielder punctured a lung and broke two ribs in Denmark's opening match against Peru on 16 June.

Winger Yussuf Poulsen is available after serving a one-game ban against France.

OVERVIEW

Neither of these teams has conceded from open play yet at this World Cup, with the solitary goal allowed by both sides coming from the penalty spot.

While the Danes rode their luck at times in Group C, particularly in the opening win against wasteful Peru, Croatia have been one of the most impressive teams in Russia.

They won all three games in Group D, including a comprehensive 3-0 win against Argentina and a 2-1 victory versus Iceland which was achieved despite making nine changes.

Like Croatia, Denmark are hoping to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

Their defensive approach in the draw against France in their final group game divided opinion, but coach Age Hareide was unrepentant, pointing out that they couldn't rely on already eliminated Peru to get a result against Australia.

Hareide has, however, promised a more adventurous approach for this game. "It will be absolutely different against Croatia, we will attack," the Norwegian insists.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic: "We know the team from 1998 was great, they were all our idols and they showed the way for each Croatian team afterwards.

"But we need to forget about that and write our own story at this tournament. God willing we can achieve the same result, or maybe even more."

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney: "We know that we don't seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against.

"We're not going to lose 5-0 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn't get used to seeing us play like we did against France.

"It's seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle."

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

I have been very impressed by Croatia, I cannot really see a weak link in their midfield, either centrally or out wide, and they have an attacking outlook right through their team.

Denmark, in contrast, are very ordinary. I am sure they will create some chances, but most of their build-up play is under the 'hopeful' category, unless they can get Christian Eriksen on the ball.

Prediction: 2-0

The Danes have won nine and drawn nine of their last 18 games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The five previous encounters have produced two wins apiece and one draw.

The sides last met in a warm-up game prior to Euro 2004, with the Croats winning 2-1 in Copenhagen.

The only previous meeting at a major tournament was at Euro 1996, when Croatia won a group game 3-0. Davor Suker scored twice - the second a brilliant lob - with Zvonimir Boban also on target at Hillsborough.

Croatia

Croatia have won five of their six World Cup games against European opposition, with their only defeat coming against France in the semi-finals in 1998.

The Croats have won three successive World Cup games for the first time.

Six of their seven goals at this tournament have been scored in the second half.

Five of their last six shots on target have found the back of the net.

Including pre-tournament friendlies, Croatia have won five of their last six games, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Brazil at Anfield on 3 June.

If Luka Modric plays he will equal Darijo Srna as the Croat with most appearances at major tournaments (18 at the World Cup and European Championship).

In his 17 previous appearances Modric has scored four goals and delivered just one assist (against Turkey at Euro 2008).

