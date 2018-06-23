World Cup 2018: English fan asks for job in Russia - and gets offer

Justin Walley attended Spain's 1-0 win over Iran in Kazan

An English football fan has received a job offer after saying he wished to stay in Kazan after the World Cup and "get a job in the city's tourism department".

This World Cup is the sixth that Justin Walley has attended. He has also been to the Euros six times and the Copa America twice.

Walley visited Kazan, which is the capital of the republic of Tatarstan, for Spain's group game against Iran.

And on Wednesday, he said on his Twitter account: "is there any chance I can stay in Kazan after the World Cup and get a job in the city's tourism department? Please."

The tweet attracted a lot of attention online and Walley, who currently works as a football coach in Zimbabwe, was later featured in a report shown on Tatarstan's national TV.

Shortly after, he received an invitation from the head of Tatarstan's state committee for tourism to meet and discuss his job prospects.

There are always many jobs available "for passionate and hardworking people", a local tourism official said.

After watching Spain win 1-0 at the Kazan Stadium, he tweeted: "I have rarely heard noise generated like that."