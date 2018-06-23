World Cup 2018: Senegal's Sadio Mane set for special treatment by Japan

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's goal as they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 15:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Japan's players must use their brains to get the better of Senegal - after failing in their mission to grow in both height and weight, says coach Akira Nishino.

Nishino, who is wary of Senegal's physical threat ahead of Sunday's Group H match, joked that his players were told to "gain 5cm and 5kg" in preparation for their latest test.

And while Japan do not expect to muscle their way to victory in a game which could decide the winner of the group - both sides won their opening game - they are confident of finding success in other ways.

"For the past several days, I have been telling my players to gain 5cm and 5kg but it failed! So we need other measures," said Nishino.

"If there's a lot of physical contact then we will be at a disadvantage, therefore we will have to make some variations and then we can use our quickness.

"We need to move the ball well. We have to use our brain to come up with some tactics and strategies."

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who failed to score as Senegal beat Poland 2-1 in their group opener, is a particular worry for Nishino.

The 63-year-old, who said he may deploy three markers for Mane, added: "It's possible to stop him, but he has an influence on the other players and that's what we are concerned about."

Mane, meanwhile, has been trying to glean inside information on Japan, but without success.

He attempted to meet up with his former Southampton team-mate, and Japan centre-half, Maya Yoshida before the game in Yekaterinburg.

"I know him very well, we played and trained together at Southampton and we used to chat together at the gym," said Mane.

"I asked him if he wanted to meet me but he said no. But he is a good guy and I appreciate him - he is just very, very professional and I know he will be doing his very best tomorrow. As will I."