BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Javier Hernandez doubles Mexico lead against South Korea
Hernandez scores decisive goal for Mexico
- From the section World Cup
Javier Hernandez scores Mexico's decisive second goal in their 2-1 win against South Korea at the World Cup in Russia.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired